'A crazy story!' - Mats Hummels glowing after breaking Borussia Dortmund record 15 years after first joining club

Mats Hummels took a trip down memory lane as he registered a record 207th Bundesliga win as a Borussia Dortmund player.

A new milestone for Hummels

Joined Dortmund in 2008

Dortmund beat Union Berlin 4-2

WHAT HAPPENED? Niclas Fullkrug, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt and Julian Ryerson were on target as Dortmund comfortably beat Union Berlin 4-2 in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday. It was a momentous occasion for veteran German defender Hummels as he completed his 207th Bundesliga win for the club.

After achieving the club record, Hummels fondly recalled the day he joined Dortmund from Bayern Munich in January 2008. He returned to Bayern in 2016 but opted for a second spell in Dortmund three years later.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Hummels said: "It's something I didn't expect when I packed a few things in my car on January 3, 2008, and drove up here with my A3. Then you're standing here 15 and a half years later and it looks like this - a crazy story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Union Berlin helped Dortmund climb up to the third position in the Bundesliga as they now have 17 points from seven matches.

WHAT NEXT? Edin Terzic's side are next in action after the international break on October 20 when they face Werder Bremen.