'Unfinished business' - Matildas boss Tony Gustavsson responds to links to vacant USWNT job ahead of potential Olympic campaign with Australia

Australia boss Tony Gustavsson has responded to reports linking him with the vacant United States women's national team job.

WHAT HAPPENED? Vlatko Andonovski left the role in August after the USWNT's disastrous Women's World Cup campaign and it was reported last week that U.S. Soccer has now whittled its search for his successor down to three names: Gustavsson, OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey and Joe Montemurro of Juventus.

WHAT THEY SAID: During Australia's Olympic qualifiers this week, Gustavsson was asked by broadcaster Network 10 whether he will still be in charge of the Matildas next summer amid links to the USWNT job. "I love this team and we have unfinished business to do," was his response on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gustavsson has plenty of knowledge of the job in question as he had two spells as the USWNT's assistant, helping Pia Sundhage guide the team to an Olympic gold medal in 2012 before being part of the coaching staff when the U.S. claimed World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 under Jill Ellis' charge. He's done a fantastic job with Australia, too, leading the Matildas to a first Olympic semi-final in 2021 and a first World Cup semi-final this year to catch U.S. Soccer's eye.

WHAT NEXT? U.S. Soccer will hope to appoint Andonovski's successor as soon as possible, with the USWNT's next fixtures in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games coming in December, against China.