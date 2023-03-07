Mason Mount to Newcastle? Magpies join Liverpool in race for frustrated Chelsea star amid contract uncertainty

Dan Bernstein
Mason Mount Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
M. MountNewcastle UnitedTransfersChelseaLiverpool

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer but will face competition from Liverpool.

  • Mount having poor season
  • Contract renewal seems unlikely
  • Newcastle will look to resurrect his career

WHAT HAPPENED? After a brilliant 2021-22 season in which he hit double digits for goals and assists in the Premier League, Mount has slumped to his least productive term as a member of the Blues, and he appears set to leave Stamford Bridge rather than sign a new contract.

His overall track record is such that Newcastle and Liverpool are interested in his services, reports the Daily Mail, and they believe they can sign him at a bargain rate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mount frustrated amid Chelsea's disastrous season, the club want to avoid letting him go for free when his contract expires in 2024. They are reportedly willing to sell him at a discount this summer to avoid a repeat of Antonio Rudiger joining Real Madrid at no expense to the Spanish giants. As Mount is a homegrown player, his sale would also appear as pure profit on the club's accounts - something which may help them comply with financial regulations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle are keen to spend smarter, not bigger, in the coming 12 months after a wave of recent expensive additions. In addition to Mount, they will look to Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes in the coming window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mason Mount England 2022 World CupGetty/GOALMason Mount Chelsea 2022-23GettyEddie Howe Manchester City Newcastle Premier League 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies play Wolves on Sunday, needing to win to keep up in the race for the top four.

