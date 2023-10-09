Nike makes U-turn after World Cup backlash, issues Mary Earps' England goalkeeper shirts and they sell out instantly - with resale value on eBay double the £99.99 cost!

Nike finally released Mary Earps England shirts, only for them to sell-out instantly, with some appearing at double the cost on eBay!

Earps England goalkeepers shirts quickly sell out

Nike U-turn saw them arrive after World Cup

Sellers charging double the £99.99 retail price

WHAT HAPPENED? The yellow, green and pink England Women goalkeeper shirts that Nike eventually made available in the wake of the World Cup have quickly sold out, with many fans not getting a chance to buy one. However, some of those that were snapped up bearing Earp's name and the number one have already been spotted on eBay for double their original £99.99 price tag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nike originally weren't going to sell Lionesses goalkeeper jerseys at all this year, but criticism from Earps, who called it "hurtful", and the public backlash - including a petition signed by 170,000 people - saw the sportswear firm perform a U-turn and vow to make 'limited' quantities of the England, France, Netherlands and United States women goalkeeper jerseys available.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS? The 30-year-old began the new WSL season with Manchester United at the start of October sentence, but is now in the final year of her contract. The Red Devils take the pitch again on Tuesday in the UWCL against Paris Saint-Germain.