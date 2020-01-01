Martinez open to Arsenal departure with 10 teams interested

The Argentine shot stopper joined the Gunners eight years ago and is ready to move on if Mikel Arteta does not promise him more playing time

goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he is open to leaving the club this summer and says there are at least 10 teams interested in signing him.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners in 2012, but has since been sent out on loan six times and has made just 37 appearances for the first-team.

The Argentine featured 23 times for the north London outfit this season, having been called on to play in the before he was drafted in to replace Bernd Leno in Premier League matches when the first choice shot stopper was sidelined with an injury in June.

More teams

Martinez still has two years left on his contract, but he would consider leaving if coach Mikel Arteta will not promise more playing time next season.

"I want to stay at Arsenal, but only if I get more minutes. Because on a personal level I am at an age where to build confidence I need to be playing as many minutes as possible," he told Marca.

"I am in the crosshairs of 10 teams in Europe, but I can't say who those clubs are because there's nothing concrete.

"I still do not have a clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career."

Martinez spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at but made just four appearances.

Despite his disappointing year in the Spanish top-flight, it would be his first choice destination if he were to leave .

"I really liked La Liga. It's true that I didn't have a good experience at Getafe, because I didn't play as many games as I wanted.

"But is a great league, I love the country. If I go back I will play more minutes than I did at Getafe, and I would do it in the best way.

"If it is not England, I would like to go to Spain."

Martinez has been impressed by Arsenal boss Arteta since he took charge in December and guided them to success.

"Arteta is a great coach, he changed the structure at Arsenal, he gave us a game plan," he added.

"He is one of the best modern coaches today. In six months he has won a title, the FA Cup no less, one of the best cups in England and one of the oldest in history.

Article continues below

"He's very smart, in my opinion, he's going to be one of the best coaches in the world. I have no doubt that he can lead the Spanish national team.

"Pep Guardiola said that everyone at had learned from Arteta.

"In training we see that he has a clear idea of ​​the game, he surprises us day by day."