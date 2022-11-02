'Just need a pen' - Martinelli reiterates desire to commit future to Arsenal with contract talks ongoing

Gabriel Martinelli has reiterated his desire to stay at Arsenal and joked that the Gunners ‘just need a pen’ as contact talks continue.

Martinelli joined Arsenal in 2019

He signed a new contract in 2020

Arsenal have two-year option on current deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian attacker’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2024, but the club do have option to extend his stay for a further two years.

Despite that, however, discussions over a new long-term contract are ongoing and Martinelli is adamant that the thought of leaving has not crossed his mind.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League tie with FC Zurich, Martinelli said: “I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times.

“This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. I’m very happy. They just need a pen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked whether he was worried about the contract talks becoming a distraction, Martinelli added: “I really don't care. I want to stay. I want to score in the next game and do well and help my team win the game.

“When I knew that Arsenal wanted to buy me I was so happy, it was one of the happiest days of my life. Every player that has the opportunity to play for Arsenal will try to do his best and try to play their best football.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The Arsenal striker could be involved on Thursday night as the Gunners host FC Zurich in the Europa League.