'A blessing!' – Martin Zubimendi opens up on sharing Spain midfield with Rodri

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Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi has described sharing a national team dressing room with Rodri as an absolute blessing. Reflecting on his substitute appearance in the 2026 World Cup final, Zubimendi expressed immense pride in contributing to La Roja’s golden era.

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Zubimendi embraces vital squad role under Luis de la Fuente

While Martin Zubimendi has experienced fluctuating minutes at club level with Arsenal, his standing within the Spain national team remains secure under head coach Luis de la Fuente.

As La Roja prepare for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, Zubimendi reflected on his contributions during their triumphant 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in North America.

Though opportunities were limited due to fierce competition in midfield, the former Real Sociedad star played a crucial cameo in the final against Argentina.

Describing Rodri as the ultimate benchmark in midfield

Competing for the holding midfield role alongside former Manchester City's Rodri could be daunting, but Zubimendi views playing second fiddle to the Ballon d'Or winner as an invaluable learning experience.

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"A blessing. I owe my titles to him in part. He's been a key player in every tournament we've played," Zubimendi told MARCA.

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"If he gives me a few minutes, I'll try to make the most of them, but I fully understand that he's a world-class player and the best in his position."

Reliving the magic of the World Cup final cameo

Zubimendi recalled the profound emotion of stepping onto the pitch during extra time in the World Cup final, helping Spain secure the ultimate prize.

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"In the European Championship, although I hadn't played much, at least I'd had some minutes in the group stage. In this World Cup, I hadn't played at all, but I went hoping I might get a chance. I don't know if I was being naive, but I thought I could play a few minutes. And in the end, I did," he smiled.

"Oyarzabal's goal was with Zubimendi on the field; Ferran's was too. These are moments I'll cherish forever. Being on the field for such important plays and being able to celebrate from within was wonderful. It also allowed me to get rid of that thorn in my side a little."

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High global respect for Spanish footballing talent

With the national team currently maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak, Zubimendi believes that Spanish players finally receive the global recognition they deserve.

"I think we're in a very good place right now, and Spanish players are highly valued for everything they've achieved," he noted.

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As Spain turn their focus to the Czech Republic and beyond, Zubimendi remains ready to answer the call whenever De la Fuente needs him.