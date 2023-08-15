Martin Odegaard to commit future to Arsenal? Gunners looking to reward captain for excellent form with improved deal

Arsenal are considering starting contract renewal talks with their captain, Martin Odegaard, to reward the 24-year-old for his performances.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Martin Odegaard's exceptional performances and his role as captain, Arsenal is contemplating offering the young midfielder an improved contract, according to Charles Watt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian's current deal expires in 2025 with an option for another year but the Gunners want to tie him down with a long-term deal. The 24-year-old contributed 15 goals plus assists last season in the league.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal pushed Man City for the title last season but fell short. Mikel Arteta has since added further quality all across the pitch. With new signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are looking set to compete for titles once again.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The North London club will face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on the 22nd of August.