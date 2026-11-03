'Pretending nothing is happening doesn't help!' – Marcus Thuram admits Inter issues ahead of Feyenoord clash

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Inter forward Marcus Thuram backed team leaders Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni after both admitted dressing room problems following the Milan derby defeat. Thuram stressed that acknowledging their poor match approaches is essential to fixing Inter's form.

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Thuram echoes dressing room concerns following derby loss

Inter forward Marcus Thuram spoke to the media at De Kuip ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Feyenoord. The French international agreed with public assessments made by team-mates Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni after the 3-1 loss to Milan.

Thuram highlighted the spirit shown during their 10-man victory over Shakhtar as the standard required going forward.

The striker urged his team-mates to translate that intensity into every competition.

Thuram demands honesty over match approach flaws

Addressing Inter's recent inconsistency, Thuram insisted the squad must confront their early-game struggles directly. "You need to know it, acknowledge the issue, and then correct it; pretending nothing is happening doesn't help," Thuram stated firmly.

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"I think we've all understood this and can now approach matches in the best possible way."

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Regarding comments made by senior leaders, he added: "I agree. They are two leaders and know the team very well, I can only agree."

Forward defends dressing room leaders in Lautaro absence

Thuram rejected claims that Inter lack leadership when captain Lautaro Martinez is absent from the pitch. "Who says so? I don't think so. Everyone expresses themselves with their own character," Thuram explained.

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"You can see what Lautaro does, but the others do very well too, we know it even if you don't see it."

On his own tactical duties, Thuram noted: "Sometimes we can press high up, others we have to wait: as a striker, I have to be good at choosing the right moments."

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Inter target vital Champions League momentum

Thuram is expected to lead the line for Inter as they seek three points in Rotterdam.

The French forward remains eager to maintain his heavy workload amidst a demanding match schedule.

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Inter focus on turning their European campaign around at De Kuip.