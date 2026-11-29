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Former Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo broke down in tears after Estudiantes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo. Having returned to his boyhood club seeking a second continental crown, the 2009 winner insisted his side left Uruguay with their heads held high.

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Tearful Rojo reflects on Estudiantes final heartbreak

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was left in tears after Estudiantes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Saturday's Copa Libertadores final at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Ramon Sosa struck the decisive goal to deny the Argentine club a fifth continental crown and hand Palmeiras their fourth Libertadores title.

Rojo, who began his career at Estudiantes and lifted the trophy with them in 2009 before spells at Spartak Moscow, Sporting CP, Manchester United and Boca Juniors, admitted he never expected another chance to contest the showpiece in his boyhood club's colours.

'We leave sad, but with our heads held high'

Speaking emotionally after the final whistle on Telefe, the 61-cap Argentina international—a 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist and four-time trophy winner during his time at Old Trafford—expressed pride in how Estudiantes competed throughout the tournament despite failing to bring the trophy back to La Plata.

"The emotion is running high, because I didn't think I would have the opportunity to play for Estudiantes again, much less to play another Copa Libertadores final with this jersey," Rojo said. "It's a huge honour to be part of this group that had an incredible Libertadores Cup run and represented the club like no other. We leave sad for not being able to bring the Cup back to La Plata, but with our heads held high because we gave it our all until the very end."

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Palmeiras make history as Muslera confirms retirement

The defeat also marked the end of the road for 40-year-old Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who confirmed his retirement at the very stadium in Uruguay where he made his professional debut. "A lot of bitterness about the result, but satisfaction with how we competed up until today's match. I'm leaving very happy," Muslera told ESPN, thanking his team-mates and club president Sebastian Veron.

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Meanwhile, Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras celebrated a record 11th consecutive knockout win in 2026 to draw level with Flamengo on four Libertadores titles, matching Estudiantes and River Plate in the all-time standings.

Estudiantes regroup after proud continental campaign

While Palmeiras celebrate their 13th major trophy since 2020 under Ferreira and club captain Gustavo Gomez, Rojo and Estudiantes return to Argentina empty-handed after coming within one goal of continental glory.

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For Rojo, who previously won the Primera Division with Estudiantes in 2010 and returned on loan from Manchester United in 2020 before his latest spell back in La Plata, the Montevideo run still stands as a memorable chapter in his homecoming.