Marco Reus relinquishes Borussia Dortmund captain's armband in strange video - despite recently signing BVB contract extension

Marco Reus has relinquished Borussia Dortmund captaincy despite having recently extended his contract with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a surprising move, Reus has voluntarily given up the captain's armband at Borussia Dortmund. This unexpected decision comes shortly after Reus signed a contract extension with BVB, leaving fans and pundits perplexed about the reasoning behind it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's very important for me to tell you something personally: I had a lot of time to think during my vacation and decided to pass on the captain's armband," said Reus.

"I informed Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl about this yesterday. I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honour. Thank you for your support over the years and I wish Edin and Sebastian that they find a very good successor - I am sure that they will be successful," he added in the video.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The voluntary relinquishment of the captaincy by Reus raises eyebrows and invites speculation. The German international has been at Dortmund for 12 years now and signed a one-year extension on his existing deal, keeping him at the club until 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR REUS? The experienced player will return for pre-season with Dortmund as they return to action on July 12.

