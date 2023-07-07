Marco Reus relinquishes Borussia Dortmund captain's armband in strange video - despite recently signing BVB contract extension

Marco Reus has relinquished Borussia Dortmund captaincy despite having recently extended his contract with the club.

Reus shocks with captaincy relinquishment

Strange video sparks confusion among fans

Decision raises questions after contract extension

WHAT HAPPENED? In a surprising move, Reus has voluntarily given up the captain's armband at Borussia Dortmund. This unexpected decision comes shortly after Reus signed a contract extension with BVB, leaving fans and pundits perplexed about the reasoning behind it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's very important for me to tell you something personally: I had a lot of time to think during my vacation and decided to pass on the captain's armband," said Reus.

"I informed Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl about this yesterday. I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honour. Thank you for your support over the years and I wish Edin and Sebastian that they find a very good successor - I am sure that they will be successful," he added in the video.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The voluntary relinquishment of the captaincy by Reus raises eyebrows and invites speculation. The German international has been at Dortmund for 12 years now and signed a one-year extension on his existing deal, keeping him at the club until 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR REUS? The experienced player will return for pre-season with Dortmund as they return to action on July 12.