WATCH: 'Are you crazy?!' - Man Utd legend Ferdinand refuses to sign young Liverpool fan's shirt

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has outright refused to sign a young Liverpool fan's shirt

Ferdinand meets fans at Craven Cottage

Man Utd legend is asked to sign Liverpool shirt

Child's request is completely shut down

WHAT HAPPENED? A young supporter asked Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand to autograph his Liverpool shirt ahead of the Reds' Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday. "Are you crazy?!" was the swift response. Ouch!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United may not be the force of old currently but, as Ferdinand demonstrates, the rivalry between the two clubs remains as strong as ever.

Fans don't have too long to wait until United and Liverpool renew hostilities once again, either. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on August 22.