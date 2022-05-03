Mane: Liverpool star equals Lampard's Champions League record

Sadio Mane has equalled Frank Lampard’s record as the player with the most goals in the Champions League knockout stage for an English team.

Sadio Mané ⚽️ = Frank Lampard ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gP39KZuKF7 — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) May 3, 2022

The reigning African Player of the Year was among the goalscorers as Liverpool secured a 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg clash at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Despite the Yellow Submarine leading 2-0 at half-time, they failed to reach the final as the Premier League side scored three second-half goals through Fabinho, Luis Diaz and the Senegal international.

Mane’s effort also saw him overtake Didier Drogba's feat to become Africa’s highest goalscorer in the tournament’s knockout phase with 15 goals.

Former England international Lampard achieved that milestone during his trophy-laden career at Chelsea between 2001 and 2014.

Should the African Cup of Nations winner find the net in the final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, the 30-year-old would eclipse the Englishman’s record.

Alongside Salah and Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate, Mane was in action from start to finish against Unai Emery’s men.

For Salah, who has now failed to score in his last four matches in the European competition, he could match Drogba and Sergio Aguero should he get a hat-trick in the final on May 28.

As things stand, the Egypt international is just three behind both the Ivorian and Argentine for the most goals netted in the Champions League for an English side (36 goals each).

The last time he hit the target in Europe was against Inter Milan on February 16 in the Round of 16 as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a 2-0 away win in Italy.

On whether he sets himself goals and assists targets each season, Salah told the Liverpool website: “Always. Before the season starts I know what I want from the season individually and collectively, for sure.

“The collective is the most important thing and the first target for the season as well. I have big expectations for myself. Honestly, I never said it before but before the season starts, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll go for 40 goals a season and 10 assists, 15 assists.’ So I now reached the assists before getting the goals!”

Liverpool have now reached their 10th European Cup/Champions League final, the fourth side to reach the competition showpiece on 10 or more occasions, after Real Madrid (16), Bayern Munich (11) and AC Milan (11).