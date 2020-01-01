Mane and Saka nominated for PFA awards

The Senegal international and the Anglo-Nigerian could be rewarded for their eye-catching performances in the 2020-21 campaign

forward Sadio Mane and winger Bukayo Saka have been shortlisted for the PFA Premier League Player of the Season award.

Mane enjoyed his best campaign in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season, delivering sparkling performances.

The international found the back of the net 18 times in the English top-flight and provided seven assists in 35 appearances.

Mane’s form helped Liverpool clinch the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed .

The forward has now been nominated for the individual award following his sizzling displays and will compete with his teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk.

Mane will also slug out with Manchester City duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling for a chance to secure the accolade.

Saka, meanwhile, has been nominated for Young Player of the Season following his contribution to Arsenal last campaign.

The versatile winger scored one goal and provided five assists in the campaign to help the Emirates Stadium outfit finish eighth in the division.

The Anglo-Nigerian will compete with Alexander-Arnold, pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, duo of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount for a chance to scoop the award.

Saka has been turning heads since he was promoted to the Gunners first team in 2018 and recently earned a contract extension with the Emirates Stadium outfit.

While the Anglo-Nigerian is yet to decide on his international future, Mane has featured 69 times for Senegal and featured significantly as the Teranga Lions finished second in the 2019 in .

Saka has represented at the U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels but he is still eligible to play for if he chooses.