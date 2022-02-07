Mane takes Afcon trophy to bed as Mendy and Senegal team-mates dance through hotel after final win over Egypt

Sadio Mane took the Africa Cup of Nations trophy to bed with him while Edouard Mendy and the rest of his Senegal team-mates danced through their hotel corridors following their final win over Egypt.

Senegal finally landed their first-ever Afcon crown on Sunday, exorcising the demons of their previous final defeats in 2019 and 2002.

Mane was the hero on the night as he fired home the decisive penalty in his country's shootout victory against Egypt, and the Liverpool striker celebrated by taking the trophy back to his hotel room.

Senegal bask in Afcon glory

Mane, who also scooped the Player of the Tournament award after recording three goals and two assists in seven games, took to social media to show himself lying in bed with the gold-plated cup.

The 29-year-old also had his gold winners' medal around his neck as he turned in for some sleep early and left the rest of the Senegal squad to keep the party going at their hotel in Cameroon.

Chelsea keeper Mendy also took to Instagram to offer a peek into their celebrations as the players were seen singing and dancing through the corridors late into the night.

How did Senegal conquer Egypt?

Mane's night didn't start out as he hoped, with the Senegal star's seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski - who appeared to take advice from his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah about which way to dive.

Chances were at a premium thereafter but Mendy, who scooped the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, kept out an effort from Mohanad Lasheen to ensure the game went to extra-time and Gabaski produced three smart saves from Bamba Dieng in the additional 30 minute period.

Penalties were eventually needed to decide the contest and after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Lasheen missed for Egypt, Mane stepped up to score the winning penalty, with Salah left disconsolate after being denied the chance to take one.

