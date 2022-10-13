Manchester United vs Omonoia : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United only need a victory to enter the next round while Omonoia fight for pride in the Europa League

Manchester United has had a rollercoaster start to their season. Securing victories against Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League, the Red Devils were recently humbled by arch-rivals Manchester City. But Erik Ten Haag would look to get his team back on track with a victory against Omonoia at Old Trafford.

The biggest plus for the home team would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the goalscoring charts. The Portuguese who struggled to find the back of the net in Cyprus scored a crucial goal for United in the Premier League. Ronaldo who has been in the starting eleven only in the Europa League will look to keep scoring goals now that he has tasted blood.

As far as Omonoia are concerned, it is their last chance to give their fans something to believe. The club needs three wins in three games and would want the others to drop points if they are to qualify for the next round. The Irish manager would be proud of his team’s performance in the reverse fixture and would want Omonoia to produce a similar outing if they want to give Manchester United a shock at the Theatre.

Manchester United vs Omonoia confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Omonoia XI (3-4-3): Uzoho; Kitsos, Miletic, Lang, Yuste,Matthews; Charalambous,Cassama, Panayiotou; Kakoullis, Bruno

Manchester United vs Omonoia LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Newcastle United on 16th October at home. The Magpies have been in fine touch of form under the new leadership of Eddie Howe and could present United with a challenge.

While in the Europa League the English club hosts Sheriff on 28th October. It should be a routine victory for Erik Ten Haag and company.