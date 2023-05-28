Manchester United vs Fulham: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United look to solidify their third position as they host a valiant Fulham side

After a ruthless 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea, Manchester United host Fulham at the Theatre to bring a successful Premier League campaign to a close. The Red Devils didn’t have the perfect start to life under Erik ten Hag, but the former Ajax manager has turned around United’s fortunes in the recent past.

The Red Devils managed to lift the Carabao Cup, secured themselves UCL qualification, and are in the final of the FA Cup proving how much they have improved since the last term.

Manchester United boast of a prolific home record having won 15 out of 18 games contested at Old Trafford and have conceded just 9 goals during this run.

While there is no pressure on the home side to win the game, Ten Hag would like to see his team extend their winning streak at home to 16 points and leapfrog Newcastle United in the Premier League table. The win will also mean that the Red Devils end their campaign on a fascinating note which will motivate them to finish better in the next campaign.

Fulham were promoted back to England’s top division after lifting the Championship trophy and staying afloat would have been the team’s primary target. Not only have Fulham stayed in the league, they have shown their fans that they are a formidable outfit.

They have managed to remain in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014. Marco Silva’s men are seeded in the 10th spot in the table and have shown glimpses of promise throughout the season.

Their first top-half finish since the 2011-12 season is also down to their away form as the Cottagers have picked 23 points from 18 games, just 4 less than their rivals United, and would present a massive challenge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Fulham probable line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, McTominay; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic

The Red Devils face arch-rivals Manchester City next on the 4th of June in the finals of the FA Cup scheduled at the Wembley Stadium.