Manchester United vs Burnley : Lineups and LIVE updates

The Red Devils return to competitive action after the World Cup break with a round of 16 Carabao Cup fixture against Championship leaders Burnley.

Following a five-week break for the FIFA World Cup, competitive football action returns to Old Trafford on Wednesday night, as their beloved Manchester United entertain Champions table-toppers Burnley in a tricky-looking Carabao Cup encounter.

Manchester United have experienced a resurgence under manager Eric Ten Hag this season, who has been entrusted with restoring the club's elite standing after years of mediocrity and trophy-drought seasons.

They have performed admirably so far this campaign, and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table. The Red Devils made their way into the fourth round of the EFL Cup after defeating fellow Premier League opponent Aston Villa in emphatic fashion as they ran away with a 4-2 victory.

Ten Hag's men now turn their attention to Burnley, who have had a relatively easy road to Wednesday's clash, having beaten League One club Shrewsbury Town and League Two side Crawley Town in their previous rounds to set up this interesting tie.

The appointment of former Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has revolutionized Burnley's traditional playing style after a summer squad overhaul and they are currently top of the Championship.



The Clarets are in fine form, and will fancy their chances of a giant-killing here given that Man United will be missing a raft of important players, who have represented their countries at the World Cup and have been handed extended breaks.



Manchester United vs Burnley lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial

Burnley XI (4-2-3-1): Peacock-Farrell; Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Bastien; Manuel, Brownhill, Churlinov; Barnes

Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

After this EFL Cup tie, the Red Devils face an action-packed festive period, with games coming thick and fast. First up is United's Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest, before 2023 will be ushered in by an away league fixture against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.



