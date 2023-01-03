Manchester United vs Bournemouth : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United will aim to extend their winning streak when they face Bournemouth in their first Premier League match in 2023.

Manchester United will be looking to consolidate their top-four berth in the Premier League table when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils ended 2022 on a positive note, as Erik ten Hag's side climbed into the top four over New Year's eve, as they ran out 1-0 winners against Wolves in their most recent Premier League encounter.

Julen Lopetegui's relegation-threatened Wolves contained the visitors well throughout and looked set to frustrate United until Marcus Rashford's introduction.

The England starlet, who was benched as punishment for arriving late to a team meeting, came off the bench to score the match-winning goal for Manchester United midway through the second half.

They have come out of the traps roaring since the restart, and are currently on a three-match winning run across all competitions. At the core of this run is a formidable defensive rearguard as Erik Ten Hag’s men have kept clean sheets in all three games, with left-back Luke Shaw playing admirably as a central defender for some reason.

To be fair, Man United have been on a roll since losing their first two games of the season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, just four points adrift of second-place Manchester City.

The Red Devils trail Newcastle United by two points and ahead of Spurs by two, with a game in hand over both fellow top-four hopefuls.

Another three points here against a struggling Bournemouth side would see the Mancunian giants go five clear of Spurs, and leapfrog the Magpies into third place given results turn out in their favour elsewhere.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be begin just two points above the relegation zone as they aim to pull away from the relegation zone. The Cherries went down 2-0 to Crystal Palace at the weekend, leaving them languishing in 15th in the league standings.

They have won only once away from home this season, at Nottingham Forest, and have conceded an average of almost three goals per game on their travels this term. Indeed, Gary O'Neil's side enter into this game as heavy underdogs, and will have to play out of their skins if they are to eke out any kind of result here.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Bournemouth XI (4-3-3): Travers; Anthony, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Dembele; Solanke, Moore

Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

After fronting newly-promoted Bournemouth, the Red Devils have a hectic January in front of them. First, they host Everton in the 3rd round of FA Cup on Friday night before welcoming League One Charlton to Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on 10th January.

Then arrives the blockbuster Manchester derby against city-rivals Man City at home. It will be interesting to see who will run away with the bragging rights this time around.

They finish the month with another tough game on the road against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at home on 22nd January.