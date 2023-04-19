Manchester United refuse to release Argentina's Alejandro Garnacho for Under-20 World Cup in his home country

Manchester United will reportedly not allow Alejandro Garnacho to play at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

United reject Argentina's bid to call up forward

Garnacho recovering from ankle injury

Tournament takes place near end of English season

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina have named the United winger in coach Javier Mascherano's preliminary squad for the Under-20 World Cup but the Red Devils are not willing to let the teenager play for his country, according to TV journalist Gaston Edul. The tournament, which has been moved from Indonesia to Argentina, begins on May 20.

WHAT THEY SAID: Edul, a reporter for TYC Sports, wrote on Twitter: "Manchester United do not want to release Alejandro Garnacho for the World Cup and they have let him know. It's unlikely they will let him go. The Argentine federation and Mascherano will do everything possible for him to play but it's difficult."

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has had an impressive breakthrough season in United's first team but his progress has been derailed by an ankle ligament injury sustained against Southampton in March, which led to him being unable to make his debut for Argentina's first team. United expect him to return before the end of the Premier League season on May 28 while the Red Devils could be involved in the Europa League final on May 31 and the FA Cup final on June 3.

WHAT NEXT? United visit Sevilla in a Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.