Bruno Fernandes has dig at Man Utd in emotional goodbye message to David De Gea

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday, David de Gea confirmed he has left Manchester United after a 12-year spell. Tributes from team-mates poured in for the goalkeeper whose contract expired at the end of last month.

WHAT THEY SAID: One such message of support came from United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes, although he hinted that the club did not treat De Gea in the right way. "You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro," the midfielder posted on Instagram.

"You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories. You made history at the club and your name will not be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea, who made 545 appearances for United after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, did not get the chance to say goodbye to the Old Trafford crowd.

United reportedly changed the framework of a contract extension they had previously offered the goalkeeper, resulting in both sides stepping back to reflect on the situation.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA AND UNITED? De Gea is now a free agent so is free to negotiate with potential suitors. Following De Gea's departure, United are expected to sign Andre Onana from Inter for around £50m.