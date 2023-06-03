Not so fast, Manchester United! Chelsea willing to hold on to contract rebel Mason Mount and let his deal run down amid transfer interest

Chelsea are willing to let Mason Mount's contract run down this season if they do not get an appropriate offer for the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea midfielder is a priority target for Manchester United, who have agreed personal terms with the player and will hold transfer talks with the Blues once their season ends on Saturday after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Mount's current contract with Chelsea expires in 2024 and, according to The Times, the club could let his contract run down next season if they do not get a proper offer for him this summer. The club values the player at £70 million ($87m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A Chelsea youth product, Mount made his debut for the club in 2019 and has been a mainstay since then. He was named the club's Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22). After Todd Boehly took over last summer, he initially held contract talks with the player's representative over a new five-year deal and later in February 2023, sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart offered a one-year extension with an improved salary but the midfielder decided to reject all proposals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the player but it remains to be seen if any of the clubs are ready to match the Blues' asking price for the 24-year-old England international.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASON MOUNT? For now Mount's future is uncertain, with Chelsea willing to keep hold of him if their valuation isn't met. United are reportedly ready to even offer Harry Maguire as part of a swap deal for the midfielder. Chelsea fans, on the other hand, want their academy product to stay at the club.