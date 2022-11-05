Can Man City keep the pressure on Arsenal?

Man City lock horns against Fulham at home in a bid to continue to apply pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Man City continue on a good run of form, being unbeaten in their last 10 home fixtures, scoring at least three times in each of those games. Haaland's fitness is a question but City have enough firepower to cause problems to Fulham

Fulham have had a decent start to their campaign so far and they sit 7th in the table with 19 points from 13 games so far. They have particularly looked good in attack, scoring 22 goals which is 6th highest in the league.

Manchester City vs Fulham probable lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Kebano, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City have three remaining fixture before the calendar pauses briefly for the FIFA World Cup. They have a tough test against Chelsea in the third round of EFL Cup before facing Brentford in the league.