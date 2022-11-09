Manchester City vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City will fancy advancing to the next round of the Carabao Cup against a Chelsea side struggling for form.

The biggest fixture of the third round of the Carabao Cup will be played at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's men continued their winning run thanks to a last-gasp penalty by Erling Haaland, while Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge. Both teams head into this contest with contrasting run of form.

Manchester City will be without João Cancelo, who will be serving suspension after being sent off against Fulham. Kyle Walker will also be absent, which leaves Pep in a precarious situation. However, the return of Kalvin Phillips should be a positive.

Chelsea are in a much worse condition at the moment as a lot of major players like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, and N'Golo Kanté.

Manchester City vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gómez; Rodri, Palmer, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Álvarez, Grealish

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Kovačić, Hall; Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Manchester City and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will host Brentford on Saturday, 12th November, in the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will visit Newcastle United in what will be yet another challenging game for Graham Potter and Co. They, too, play on Saturday, 12th November.

This matchday will be the final game these teams will play before the World Cup.