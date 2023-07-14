Manchester City have already found their Kyle Walker transfer replacement - just hours after England full-back agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich

Manchester City have reportedly found their replacement for Kyle Walker after England full-back agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

Walker agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

Man City line-up replacement

Want Bayern's Benjamin Pavard

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the treble winners have shortlisted Benjamin Pavard to be their new right back. The French defender is on top of the list if Walker moves to the Allianz Arena in the summer. They have already held talks with the player but are yet to begin negotiations with Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker is believed to have already "reached a verbal agreement" with the Bundesliga club and is ready to sign for Bayern. It has been touted that Bayern are ready to pay £15 million ($19m/€17.5m) for the services of the 33-year-old while they demand £27m ($33m/€31.55m) for Pavard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has returned to the Etihad after a lacklustre stint with Bayern. However, the Portuguese defender remains out-of-favour and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could target the player who has the ability to fill the right or left-back berths. Moreover, Pep Guardiola also has Rico Lewis at his disposal who will stand second in the pecking order if Pavard makes the move to England.

WHAT NEXT? Man City and Bayern will have to negotiate a transfer fee for the two deals. The Premier League outfit had also approached Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks back over the availability of Achraf Hakimi as they have been preparing for life without Walker.