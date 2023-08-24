Riyad Mahrez's replacement is here! Manchester City confirm arrival of Jeremy Doku as Belgian forward completes €65m move from Rennes

Manchester City have announced the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after agreeing a €65m fee with Rennes

Man City announce Doku signing

Winger completes €65m move from Rennes

Belgium international replaces Mahrez

WHAT HAPPENED? Man City announced the signing of Jeremy Doku, who joins the Premier League champions on a five-year contract. City signed the 21-year-old Belgium international for €65 million (£55m/70m) from Ligue 1 side Rennes, with whom he scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists in three seasons across all competitions. The winger is City's third signing of the summer after midfielder Mateo Kovacic switched from Chelsea and defender Josko Gvardiol arrived from RB Leipzig.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku has been signed to fill the boots of Riyad Mahrez, who left City to join Saudi side Al Ahli after five silverware-laden years at the Etihad Stadium. His arrival could spell bad news for Cole Palmer, who has made a strong start to the season but is set to face reduced playing time after featuring very little in City's run to the treble.

