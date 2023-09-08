How to get Manchester City Champions League 2026/27 tickets: Where to buy, ticket prices, league phase fixtures and more

Everything you need to know on how to score Champions League tickets to see the Citizens this season

Not many other club competitions have the glamor and allure of the UEFA Champions League, with Europe's premier continental knockout event among the most significant prizes in soccer to claim - and fresh from an inaugural triumph, Manchester City will be out to defend their title across this latest campaign.

Buy Man City resale tickets at StubHub

Having brought Pep Guardiola to the club several years ago with the express aim of European success, the Citizens finally claimed the biggest trophy of them all as part of a historic treble last term - and now joined by rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, plus other heavyweights, they'll be out to defend their crown.

But how can you get tickets to see them in action on their journey across the continent? Let GOAL explain how you can get tickets to catch Manchester City in action during the 2023-24 Champions League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and much more.

Manchester City 2023-24 Champions League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Prices September 19, 2023 Red Star Belgrade Etihad Stadium £27.50 - £52.50 October 4, 2023 RB Leipzig Red Bull Arena £27.50 - £52.50 October 25, 2023 Young Boys Stadion Wankdorf £27.50 - £52.50 November 7, 2023 Young Boys Etihad Stadium £27.50 - £52.50 November 28, 2023 RB Leipzig Etihad Stadium £70.00 - £103.00 December 13, 2023 Red Star Belgrade Rajko Mitic Stadium £27.50 - £52.50

What is Manchester City's Champions League journey so far?

A decade ago, Manchester City were one of the freshest faces on the block when it came to the UEFA Champions League, with only a single two-legged appearance in its predecessor format, the European Cup to their name, back during the 1968-69 campaign when they lost in the first round to Fenerbahce.

Fast-forward to now, and the Citizens, fired by the irrepressible Erling Haaland last term, are finally kings of Europe. Three consecutive top-four finishes under Guardiola - including the heartbreak of a final loss to Chelsea in 2021 - has paid off to ensure a place in the history books after they defeated Inter in a nervy contest in June.

Success means they are one of six English clubs to have won the trophy now. Still, they will want more, with Guardiola sure to be eyeing both the record held by rivals United under Sir Alex Ferguson and his history of three triumphs set during his days in the Barcelona hot seat.

Who will Manchester City face in the Champions League?

Manchester City will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with six group stage matches played in Group G. As defending champions, the Citizens were drawn as the top seed for their group, and will be heavy favorites to seal progression through to the knockout stages.

City will face three teams, home and away, between September and December and have arguably been handed one of the more favorable groups on paper. They will play against RB Leipzig, from Germany's Bundesliga, Red Star Belgrade, from the Serbian SuperLiga, and Young Boys, from the Swiss Super League.

How to buy Manchester City Champions League tickets?

Fans can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to see Manchester City in action one of two ways: either directly with the club's official ticket portal or with secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former is the only official outlet for Citizens supporters to buy tickets for European fixtures and domestic matchups. At the same time, the latter will offer fans the chance to secure their seat through further means, given the high demand.

For additional information on how you can buy Manchester City tickets, head to GOAL's handy guide telling you where to look, how much they will cost you, how to get the best deal, and other further options for securing your seat.

When are Champions League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Champions League games are typically released after the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Manchester City's UEFA Champions League tickets will be available for sale whenever fixtures are confirmed for Europe. The club's official ticket portal is the best place to keep tabs regarding on-sale dates.

How much are Manchester City Champions League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League look set to be offered for the group stages at a lower price than they would be for the club's domestic fixtures in the Premier League.

For adults, prices are set to start at a very acceptable £27.50 and rise through to the £52.50 mark, making European seats at the Etihad Stadium one of the cheapest days out for continental football lovers, while concessionary tickets start at £22.50.

Away ticket prices will be set by the host club City face off with. Head to GOAL's handy guide for further information on ticket costs involving the Citizens this season.

FAQs

Can you get Manchester City Champions League tickets without being a member?

While some clubs will retail UEFA Champions League tickets to non-members, Manchester City do not appear to be among them.

Supporters who wish to buy European seats through the club's official ticket portal must either hold a season ticket or be a club member.

When was the last time Manchester City played in the Champions League?

Manchester City last played in the UEFA Champions League during the 2022-23 season, when they won the competition.

The Citizens swept aside Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and Copenhagen before wins over RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Inter sealed an unbeaten run.

Has Manchester City ever won the Champions League?

Arsenal have won the UEFA Champions League once, with the Citizens' only triumph coming last season when they defeated Inter at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Pep Guardiola, who led Barcelona to success in the competition earlier in his career, previously reached one further final with City when they lost to Chelsea in 2021.

Where will the Champions League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium, the home of the England national football team.

Since opening in 2007, the venue has become an essential stadium for major fixtures and will host the final for the third time, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

Where can I buy Champions League final tickets?

Three outlets officially sell UEFA Champions League final tickets: UEFA's official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Final Words

Manchester City will be determined to mount a successful retention of their UEFA Champions League trophy, but supporters who want to catch them in action must be club members if they wish to purchase tickets through official channels.

Alternatively, fans can explore extra options offered through secondary resale sites like StubHub to secure their spot to cheer on the holders across their European exploits.