Man Utd working to seal Sofyan Amrabat deal before transfer deadline - but they can only sign Fiorentina midfielder on loan

Manchester United are reportedly working to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer deadline, although it is likely to be a loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that United are hoping to seal a deal for the midfielder before Friday's deadline but the deal is complicated by the club's current Financial Fair Play situation. As a result, United are attempting to agree a loan deal with Fiorentina for Amrabat, who is set to be left out of the Italian club's Europa Conference League play-off squad once again for their second leg tie against Rapid Wien on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club have been linked with the Morocco international throughout the summer and the 27-year-old is keen to move to Old Trafford. United have also considered a deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch but Amrabat is currently top of Erik ten Hag's list of midfield targets.

WHAT NEXT? United face a race against time to get their deals over the line before the summer window slams shut. Ten Hag's side are due back in Premier League action away at Arsenal on Sunday.