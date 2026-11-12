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Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd squad 'hoping' for Unai Emery appointment as USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino prepares to replace Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat

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Manchester United are rapidly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, but reports suggest the dressing room had other ideas for the top job. While the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is the man chosen to lead the rebuild, a significant portion of the squad was reportedly holding out for a different Premier League rival.

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United close on Pochettino as Carrick faces axe

Manchester United currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, marking their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years. With senior club figures gathering in Monaco to determine a path forward, Michael Carrick is expected to pay the price for the disastrous run of form.

Pochettino has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take charge. The Red Devils have already reached an agreement to release the Argentine from his newly signed contract with the United States national team, clearing the way for his imminent arrival at Old Trafford.

Dressing room preference for Villa boss

Despite the impending managerial change, talkSPORT reports that a number of the United squad wanted Unai Emery to take the reins. The Spaniard was heavily linked with the vacancy, and his remarkable transformation of Aston Villa has made him a popular choice among the players.

Emery has cemented his elite status by guiding Villa to Champions League qualification twice and delivering a Europa League crown last season. He has achieved this sustained success while balancing the club's finances and coping with high-profile summer departures. Prior triumphs at Sevilla, Villarreal, and Valencia have further boosted his formidable reputation.

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Contrasting Premier League track records

Emery recently experienced a frustrating visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. His Villa side surrendered a two-goal advantage twice in a thrilling 4-4 draw, prompting the furious manager to storm down the tunnel before the final whistle. While his stock remains incredibly high, underwhelming past stints under the immense pressure of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain remain the only blemishes on his managerial record.

Meanwhile, Pochettino returns to English football following a brief one-year spell at Chelsea, where he secured a sixth-place finish. His greatest Premier League achievements came at Tottenham, leading the London club to consecutive top-three finishes. That success previously made him a prime candidate for the United job in 2018 before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ultimately appointed.

Immediate task for the incoming manager

Pochettino will inherit a fractured team languishing at the wrong end of the table. His immediate priority must be dragging United out of the relegation zone and unifying a dressing room that seemingly favoured another candidate. Overcoming the initial scepticism of the squad will be crucial as he attempts to salvage a campaign that is rapidly spiralling out of control.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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