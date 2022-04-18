Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes avoids serious injury in car crash ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but has managed to avoid serious injury.

The midfielder is expected to train with his team-mates despite the incident involving his Porsche.

Portugal star Fernandes could still feature for United as they take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

How has Fernandes performed?

Fernandes has been a key figure for United this season. He has made 40 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring nine and assisting 12.

Coach Ralf Rangnick will be hoping the 27-year-old is fit to feature in the away trip to Anfield this week.

Rangnick is already without Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani for the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's team.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Tottenham, who occupy fourth place.

