Man Utd secure best winning away run in more than six years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won five consecutive games on the road after victories against Cardiff, Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester

Manchester United are on their best run of away form in over six years after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday.

The victory means the Red Devils have now won five away games in a row, a feat they had not managed since October 2012 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Old Trafford.

Premier League wins against Cardiff City, Newcastle and Tottenham, in addition to the FA Cup third-round scalp of Arsenal, make up the rest of the latest run of victories on the road.

Marcus Rashford's ninth-minute goal at King Power Stadium clinched the win over Leicester and also ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now gone unbeaten in his first 10 games as caretaker boss.

The Norwegian has already made the most successful start of any United manager in history after winning all of his first eight games in charge, dropping points only to Burnley in a 2-2 draw at home after his side came from 2-0 down in the dying minutes.

Solskjaer has turned things around after a dire start to the season under Jose Mourinho.

When he took over in December, United were languishing in sixth place and with an eight-point gap to fifth-placed Arsenal.

Not only has Solskjaer established a slim lead over Unai Emery's team – the Red Devils were a point ahead of the Gunners before Unai Emery's side kicked off at Manchester City later on Sunday – he has also got to within just two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

That remarkable turnaround means that United now have a good chance of competing for Champions League qualification this season.

However, it is unlikely United will match Ferguson's side of 2012-13 which went on to win the Premier League title by 11 points, beating rivals City who finished second.

Indeed, some of the Red Devils' most tricky challenges could still lie ahead with a tough run of fixtures in February.

After a trip to Fulham next week, they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Chelsea in the FA Cup before games against Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the back end of the month.