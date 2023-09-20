Man Utd saw £50m Evan Ferguson transfer bid 'laughed off' by Brighton in summer window

Manchester United reportedly saw a £50 million ($62m) bid for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson "laughed off" in the summer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, Brighton rejected a big-money bid from United for Ferguson out of hand during the last transfer window. The Red Devils' approach was 'laughed off' by their Premier League rivals, with Ferguson ultimately staying put for the 2023-24 season. Brighton beat United 3-1 at Old Trafford in their latest Premier League fixture, raising question marks over Erik ten Hag's summer transfer business.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's pursuit of a striker throughout the summer was well documented, with England captain Harry Kane linked with a move to join Erik ten Hag's side for much of the transfer window. However, the forward would go on to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham in a £100 million ($124m) deal. United ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund instead, with Atalanta letting the Danish striker go for £73m ($90m).

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag will line his squad up to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, while also having one eye on their upcoming clash with Burnley this weekend, as United look to propel themselves out of the bottom half of the Premier League table.