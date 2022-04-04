Man Utd icon Rooney: Pogba should probably transfer elsewhere

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has said that it is probably time for Paul Pogba to find a new club.

The Red Devils' record signing returned to Old Trafford to much fanfare in 2016, but has thus far failed to live up to his lofty price tag with inconsistent displays.

And with the France international's contract set to run out in the summer, Rooney feels it's time for the 29-year-old to move on.

What has been said?

“I think it’s got to the point now where it’s probably better if he moves on,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“If Paul is honest with himself, he's probably not had the impact he would have liked since he returned.

“I watch him play for France and it’s a completely different player. His ability, his vision, control of the game is there in every game for France.

“It hasn’t quite worked for him at Manchester United and I think there’s a few players they need to let go.”

Pressed on why it hasn't worked out for Pogba at Old Trafford, Rooney added: “There hasn’t been a settled manager since Alex Ferguson. So whoever comes in, they (the board) need to give him time to build up relationships with players.”

Rooney backs Pochettino pick

Man Utd are in the market for a new head coach at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick currently filling an interim position at the club.

Rooney has given former Spurs and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino his backing over Ajax's Erik ten Hag, although stressed again that whoever comes in will need time to stamp their authority and vision on the club.

“For managers now, they need time to put their blueprint on the club. If you give him time he’d do well. He knows how to work with top class players and young players, and I think you need to get that blend right because they can’t afford to fail again.”

