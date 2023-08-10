Man Utd ready to sell Fred amid Fenerbahce and Galatasaray offers while Donny van de Beek nears Real Sociedad loan

Manchester United are ready to sell Fred and loan Donny van de Beek to create some space in their roster for a new midfield signing.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have approached Manchester United to sign midfielder Fred, as the two Turkish clubs have been in contact with the player's camp. Meanwhile, van de Beek is likely to be loaned out to Primera Division club, Real Sociedad, who are looking to sign an advanced midfielder after David Silva was forced to announce retire from football due to an ACL injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are hoping to complete these departures as early as possible as the Red Devils are also looking to bring in a new midfielder to bolster their midfield. It is reported that Sofyan Amrabat is likely to be the new signing as Erik ten Hag likes the Moroccan star.

WHAT NEXT? Both moves are very advanced and could very well be completed before next week, with the biggest variable only being, which Turkish giant will sign Fred.