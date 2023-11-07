Man Utd told they're not playing to Rasmus Hojlund's strengths as Rio Ferdinand warns against repeat of situation that left Cristiano Ronaldo 'almost in tears'

Manchester United are not playing to Rasmus Hojlund's strengths as Rio Ferdinand warns about situation that left Cristiano Ronaldo "almost in tears".

Hojlund's goal struggles are linked to poor service

Ferdinand recalled a similar issue Ruud van Nistelrooy had with Ronaldo

The situation almost left Ronaldo in tears

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Denmark international, who joined Manchester United in a £72 million deal, has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only three goals in 13 appearances and he is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

While analysing Hojlund's troubles at Old Trafford, Ferdinand drew a parallel with an instance from the past, recounting how Ruud van Nistelrooy once confronted Ronaldo, nearly bringing him to tears, as he questioned why the ball wasn't being crossed into the box for his runs.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Ruud van Nistelrooy more or less had Cristiano Ronaldo in tears almost one day, saying, ‘How can I make my runs when you don’t cross the ball?’ That’s how Hojlund must feel right now with the wide players he’s playing with," he told speaking on FIVE.

"The difference was Ruud was the main guy in our team, the main goal-getter, he had the experience, the gravitas, he could pull up young guys and say, ‘Oi put the ball in the box’ – and he said a lot more than that by the way. Hojlund ain’t that guy yet, he’s getting his feet under the table unless he’s that guy who can pull people up…because he needs to.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand is troubled to see a misfiring Hojlund and suggested that part of the problem lies in the team's failure to play to the forward's strengths. He believes that Hojlund's attributes are similar to that of the Dutch legend and Erik ten Hag's forwards are not providing enough quality crosses into the box to realise his potential.

"His best attributes are not being seen because the team aren’t playing to his strengths," he said.

"He [Ten Hag] said in his press conferences we want to play a bit more direct with players like Hojlund and Rashford who can play on the counter. Too many times they get wide and the quality is nowhere near good enough. Antony doesn’t want to cross it, his first instinct is to see what he can do for himself. Marcus is more of a striker who wants to get on the end of things and see if he can finish.

"When he’s making his movements the ball is being delayed and isn’t coming into the areas. He made one fantastic run in the first half and he was screaming for the ball and it ended up being a bad cross from Garnacho. The sooner they get the ball in the box for this guy, he makes good enough runs. Play to his strengths. He’s not old enough to grab a few people and say get the ball into me guys. He’s not go that and I wouldn’t expect that yet. Ruud van Nistelrooy, you didn’t cross the ball for him and I see players resorted to tears because of his demands."

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund will hope to have his scoring boots on when United take on FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in the Champions League.