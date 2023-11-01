More trouble brewing for Man Utd? Raphael Varane omitted from squad entirely for Newcastle Carabao Cup clash after being benched for Manchester derby defeat

Raphael Varane has been left out of Manchester United's squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle after being benched for the Manchester derby.

Varane unused sub against City

Frenchman not picked for Newcastle

Maguire and Lindelof in United's defence

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender, who has not been helped by injury in 2023-24, came on late in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United, started the Champions League victory against Copenhagen, but played no part against City and that will be the same at home to the Magpies tonight. Reports suggest he could be ill, so the 30-year-old could be back in the first team soon, however.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in dire need of a win. They sit eighth in the Premier League, may struggle to get out of their Champions League group, there is uncertainty over the Glazer family's ownership, and there is a great deal of reported turmoil in the United squad, in particular surrounding the exiled Jadon Sancho.

WHAT NEXT? After the Newcastle match, United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.