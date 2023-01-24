Man Utd are Premier League's most valuable club with estimated worth of £4.8bn - over £1bn more than Liverpool and almost £2bn more than Arsenal & Chelsea

Manchester United are the Premier League's most valuable club, according to a new study.

WHAT HAPPENED? United were identified as the most valuable club in England - news that will please the Glazer family as they try to sell the Old Trafford giants. According to Sportico, the Red Devils are worth £4.8 billion ($5.95bn), more than £1bn more than second-place Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Behind Liverpool, the top five is rounded out by Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. The full list of most valuable clubs - not to be confused with the richest - is below.

RankClubEstimated value
1Manchester United£4.8bn
2Liverpool£3.8bn
3Manchester City£3.5bn
4Arsenal£2.9bn
5Chelsea£2.8bn
6Tottenham£2.6bn
7West Ham£539m
8Everton£486m
9Leicester City£442m
10Newcastle£356m

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils can help keep their valuation sky-high by qualifying for the Champions League, and halfway through the season, they're in great shape as they occupy fourth place despite a poor start under Erik ten Hag.

