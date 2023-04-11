Man Utd planning MAJOR summer clear-out with Harry Maguire among THIRTEEN players that could leave

Manchester United are ready to move on as many as 13 players this summer in order to properly replenish Erik ten Hag's squad.

United planning major squad overhaul

13 players could leave club

Ruthless plan to sell fringe stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United will attempt to try and move on as many as 13 players this summer in a bid to completely refresh Erik ten Hag's squad, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are currently in ownership limbo, but are also walking a tightrope with Financial Fair Play and have an incredibly bloated squad at their disposal, which needs addressing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has worked wonders in his first season in charge of the club and got United firing thanks to shrewd recruitment last summer, but wants to further strengthen once again. With FFP an issue and a potential cash injection from new owners on the horizon, United could sell up to 13 fringe players to make room.

Anthony Elanga has attracted plenty of interest, while Eric Bailly's loan to Marseille has not gone to plan and the Ivorian is not wanted back at Old Trafford. Facundo Pellistri is closing in on a new contract after a breakthrough season, but could then be sent on loan for further experience, with Amad Diallo set to be given a chance in the first team next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Away from Bailly and the youngsters, United could also try and move on Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial. The club has transfer targets in mind and have already spoken to the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, giving new transfer negotiator Matt Hargreaves plenty to get busy with over the coming months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Before any clear-outs can happen, Ten Hag must use his squad as effectively as possible in order to navigate a frantic end to the current season, with United still fighting on three fronts.