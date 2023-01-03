Manchester United could turn their attentions to Olivier Giroud if they fail to land Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in the January transfer window.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Man Utd are keen to bring in a striker during the winter window after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club by mutual consent. The Red Devils are interested in taking Joao Felix on loan but will not meet Atletico's financial demands. If Erik ten Hag's side miss out on Felix they then could focus on Giroud instead, according to The Times. However, the France international is expected to be offered a new contract at AC Milan and would consider extending with the Rossoneri. The 36-year-old's current deal with Milan expires at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has made it clear his team need a new striker to replace Ronaldo but has also said the club will be patient and make sure they go for the right player. Giroud's France team-mate Marcus Thuram has also emerged as an option and is thought to be available for a knockdown price.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday and then take on Everton in the FA Cup on Friday.