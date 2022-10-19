Man Utd must take 'joint responsibility' for Pogba's failure, insists agent

Paul Pogba's new agent Rafaela Pimenta has defended the Frenchman's time at Manchester United, saying "joint responsibility" needs to be taken.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba re-signed for Manchester United in a club-record deal in 2016 but failed to live up to expectations amid persistent struggles for form and fitness. His second spell at Old Trafford coincided with what his agent Pimenta has described as a "transitional phase" for the club following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to The Telegraph about Pogba's time at United, Pimenta said: "Paul made a choice of the heart, at the time [2016] he really wanted to go back to United. The happiness he felt going back was like home. So I am sure it was the right choice. Now were there expectations for more trophies and more achievements? Yes, there was. But they didn’t come. But I think when things don’t happen it’s best to take joint responsibility when there is joint responsibility. You have to acknowledge it. But I don’t think Paul is to blame for things not going as we would have liked them to have gone, right?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have not won the Premier League for almost a decade and have struggled in domestic and European competition in that time as well. Pogba helped the club to a Europa League and Carabao Cup double in 2016-17, but they have not picked up any silverware since.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA & MAN UTD? Pogba left United this summer and returned to Juventus on a free transfer, but is yet to play for the Italian giants after suffering a serious knee injury. The midfielder returned to training this week, however, and could make his second debut for Juve before the World Cup begins next month.