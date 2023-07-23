Man Utd miss out on another target! Leon Goretzka rules out transfer away from Bayern Munich in strong statement

Man Utd's pursuit of Leon Goretzka has ended in disappointment, with the midfielder declaring his love for Bayern Munich in a strong statement.

WHAT HAPPENED: Goretzka has put an end to speculation surrounding his future by affirming his desire to remain at Bayern Munich. Amid rumors linking him with a potential move to Manchester United, the German midfielder has made a definitive statement expressing his commitment to the Bundesliga champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Goretzka told Sky Germany when asked if he would be open to leaving Bayern this summer: "No. I love the club, I love the city, I love the fans." He made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Bayern and is eager to embrace the challenges that lie ahead with the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goretzka's decision to stay at Bayern Munich comes as a blow to Manchester United, who were reportedly interested in acquiring the talented midfielder. Bayern's ability to retain key players like Goretzka reinforces their status as one of Europe's top clubs and boosts their chances of re-emerging as Champions League contenders under Thomas Tuchel next season.

WHAT NEXT: With Goretzka's firm commitment to Bayern Munich, Manchester United will need to explore alternative options in their search for midfield reinforcements.