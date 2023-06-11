Man Utd to miss out on David de Gea's replacement? Tottenham close to agreeing personal terms with £40m-rated Brentford star David Raya

Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who has also been targeted by Manchester United.

Spurs eyeing new goalkeeper

Close to agreeing terms with £40m stopper

Brentford have replaced Raya already

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are nearing an agreement with Raya over personal terms, although they have yet to agree a fee with Brentford, who want £40m for the 27-year-old. United were also said to be considering a deal to sign Raya to compete with David de Gea but now look set to miss out, while the Bees have prepared for his departure by signing Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hugo Lloris has announced that he wants to leave Spurs this summer, bringing to an end an 11-year association with the club, and they are subsequently aiming to secure a new goalkeeper to play under recently-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Raya has developed into a standout goalkeeper at Brentford and he played every minute of the Premier League season in 2022/23, keeping 12 clean sheets in total as Thomas Frank's side finished ninth.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? As the goalkeeper is closing in on agreeing terms with Spurs, he will hope that the two clubs can agree a fee for his signature.