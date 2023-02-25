'Sometimes I want to kill' - Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez says he finds it 'really hard' to control his aggression on the pitch

Lisandro Martinez stated that he sometimes feels the urge to kill on the pitch but admitted that he needs to control his aggression.

Martinez opens up on his combative approach

Admits he needs to control aggression

Faces Newcastle next in Carabao Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old has admitted he is extremely passionate about football which brings out his aggressive side on the pitch. He also acknowledged that he needs to keep control of his emotions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Telegraph, Martinez said, "Yeah, it is hard … it is really hard. Sometimes I want to kill but you have to control as well. I think it’s our culture from Argentina - we are passionate.

"Football, for us, is everything so that is why we always give everything of us. I remember when I was really young, like four or five, I start to fight and I start to cry when I lose. So it is something we have in the blood, we have in the heart."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The World Cup winner has picked up four yellow cards this season in the Premier League for Manchester United and knows he has to be careful to avoid being sent off. "I can do it, otherwise I will be suspended every game," he added. "You have to be clever.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has been a mainstay in Manchester United's defence since joining the club from Ajax in the summer. He has appeared in 34 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions scoring one goal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LISANDRO MARTINEZ? Erik ten Hag is likely to keep Lisandro Martinez in Manchester United's starting lineup on Sunday when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.