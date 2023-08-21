Man Utd snubbed?! Inter Milan working to seal deal for Bayern ace Benjamin Pavard amid Red Devils interest

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Benjamin Pavard, with Inter Milan reportedly close to a deal for the Bayern Munich star.

Champions League finalists close in on defender

United heavily linked with star

Bayern require replacement to seal deal

WHAT HAPPENED? United had been monitoring the World Cup winner, but it's Inter that have seemingly made the decisive move. Fabrizio Romano reports that a fee in the in the region of €30m (£25.6m/$32.7m) plus add-ons has been agreed between the Bayern and Inter. With personal terms also agreed, Bayern finding a replacement for the versatile remains the only obstacle to the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter's greater hunger appears to have won the day. While United's interest appeared to be genuine, the Red Devils never came close to matching Bayern's asking price. After four trophy-laden seasons in Bavaria, Pavard now seems all set for the San Siro.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER AND PAVARD? Inter got their season off to winning start on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Monza. They'll be hoping to have their new star signing in their ranks as soon as possible with Fiorentina and city rivals Milan on the horizon in the coming weeks.