Man Utd or Inter bound? Benjamin Pavard has made transfer request at Bayern, Thomas Tuchel confirms

Thomas Hindle
Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich 2023Getty
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard wants a move away this summer, amid links to Inter and Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? The French full-back reportedly agreed to a deal with Inter earlier this week, the Italian club pledging to pay Bayern €30m (£25.6m/$32.7m) for his services. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed the report, acknowledging that Pavard wants to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Benji has asked for a move. We're thinking about the club and the team. Benji has the greatest appreciation from the manager and the club as a whole. He's played at an extremely high, consistent level," Tuchel said at a press conference.

"There's the timing side, there has to be an acceptable offer to be there and a replacement. The request came to me very late. That doesn't make it any easier. I don't take it personally. I will work with Benji professionally and I will be very happy. He was a very important player for me, and it will be like that stay. If things should change, it is up to us whether we will find a replacement as soon as possible. The hurdle is high."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Man United and Inter are in search of a right-back before the window closes, but Inter appear to have outbid the Red Devils.

Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich 2023-24GettyTHOMAS TUCHEL BAYERN MÜNCHEN 12082023Getty ImagesErik ten Hag Man UtdGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Pavard seems set for a move away, with Inter likely to close his signature in the coming days — unless United up their price.

