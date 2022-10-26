Man Utd hit with FA misconduct charge for failing to control players during Chelsea draw

Mitchell Wilks|
Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Chelsea U21Manchester United U21Chelsea vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

The FA have charged Manchester United for their players' failure to conduct themselves appropriately in the closing stages against Chelsea.

  • Chelsea awarded penalty in 1-1 draw
  • Man Utd players protested decision
  • Charged by FA as a result

WHAT HAPPENED? After Scott McTominay was deemed to have shoved over Armando Broja in the box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, referee Stuart Attwell was bombarded by United players who felt his decision to award a penalty was a harsh one. The FA have charged United as a result, for a breach of rule E20.1.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released by an FA Spokesperson read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 after its fixture versus Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 October in the Premier League.

''Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 84th minute, and the club has until Friday 28 October 2022 to provide a response."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho dispatched the resulting penalty, must to the frustration of the United squad, but they dug deep to steal a point. Casemiro headed in his first goal for the club in the dying moments of the contest, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester United complain 2022-23GettyJorginho Chelsea 2022-23GettyChelsea celebrate 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils have until Friday to respond to the charge, and are still dealing with a similar charge for an incident against Newcastle the weekend before. All that will be on the mind of Ten Hag and his players, though, is Thursday's Europa League fixture at home to Sheriff Tiraspol.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

105026 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
105026 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks