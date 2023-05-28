Are you watching Man Utd? Harry Kane makes more Premier League history with early strike against Leeds amid speculation Elland Road outing will be his last appearance for Spurs

Tottenham star Harry Kane broke another Premier League record when he scored against Leeds in the final game of the season.

Kane opened scoring against Leeds

Another record broken for striker

May be his last appearance for Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs star's early goal against Leeds means he has now scored in 10 goals in matches on the final day of the season, also separating him from Andrew Cole and Les Ferdinand. It is also the 26th game in which he has scored this season, putting him level with Manchester United legend Cole, who set the record while playing for Newcastle in 1993-94. Pedro Porro doubled Spurs' lead early in the second half before Jack Harrison briefly gave Leeds hope with a goal in the 67th minute. However, the hosts were dealt a devastating blow by Kane just two minutes later as he slotted home his second of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal could prove to be the 29-year-old's last for Spurs as he continues to be linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker and have reportedly listed Kane as their favoured candidate heading into the summer window.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane's brace against Leeds took him to 30 goals in the Premier League for the season. He is now the first man to hit 30 goals or more in two separate top-flight campaigns, having also achieved the feat in 2017-18.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The attacker will have time to consider his future over the summer and will either move on to a new challenge or stay for another season to see out the last year of his contract with Spurs.