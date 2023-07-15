Man Utd turn down Galastasaray offer for Fred amid interest from Saudi clubs

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Galatasaray for Brazilian midfielder Fred, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have, according to The Daily Mail, rejected the offer and it's not certain whether Galatasaray will make a second attempt. United value Fred at around £20 million ($26m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's also interest from Fulham for Fred, with boss Marco Silva reportedly a fan of the 30-year-old. The report speculates that Fulham could be the most likely team to meet United's valuation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is also interest from Saudi Arabia, but no side has presented a formal offer yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRED? The player has recently switched agencies, no doubt hoping that the move will help him earn a transfer away from United after five years at Old Trafford. With Mason Mount arriving, Fred could be surplus to requirements, and a move could be best for all concerned.