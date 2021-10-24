Man Utd fans want Solskjaer sacked for humiliating collapse against Liverpool
Oct 24, 2021 17:30 UTC +00:00
Manchester United fans called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked during their humiliation against Liverpool on Sunday.
The visitors were 5-0 up against the Red Devils within just 50 minutes, while a terrible afternoon for the hosts went from bad to worse when Paul Pogba was sent off.
Pogba had only been brought on at half-time and lasted just 15 minutes before he was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Naby Keita , with the game ending in a 5-0 humiliation for the Red Devils.
What has been said?
United fans started leaving the stadium even before Pogba's dismissal and before long #OleOut was trending on Twitter.