Man Utd considering signing Benjamin Pavard or Denzel Dumfries if Aaron Wan-Bissaka is sold this summer

Manchester United want to sign a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his summer departure appears increasingly inevitable.

Wan-Bissaka set to leave club this summer

Pavard and Dumfries shortlisted by Man Utd

Erik ten Hag wants an attacking right-back

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are set to have a busy summer ahead of next season as they aim to build on the success they've begun to enjoy under Ten Hag in his debut season at Old Trafford.

The Athletic report that the Red Devils have shortlisted Benjamin Pavard and Denzel Dumfries to provide competition to Diogo Dalot, with English right-back Wan-Bissaka primed for an exit at the end of the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are probably going to provide a huge budget to Ten Hag for the 2023-24 season as he is keen to sign a centre-forward, a central midfielder and a right-back. Pavard has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but the arrival of Thomas Tuchel could yet change his mind.

Meanwhile, Dumfries recently signed up with new representatives Yalcin Sarica and John Morris at Wasserman in the hopes of earning a move away from Inter Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Wan-Bissaka has carved out a role for himself over the last few months, displaying good form, he still remains second-choice to Dalot. Ten Hag is understood to be looking for a more offensive-minded right-back.

When compared to Pavard, Dumfries is undoubtedly the more attacking option, and the former Ajax manager admires the Dutch international. He could provide another dimension to the United defence and attack, while also proving to be healthy competition for Dalot.

WHAT NEXT? Pavard will be in action for Bayern on Saturday, April 8, in a Bundesliga fixture against Freiburg, while Dumfries will hope to help Inter get back to winning ways in Serie A when they face Salernitana on Friday, April 7.